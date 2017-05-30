Kathy Griffin releases photo holding a severed Trump head

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with Tyler Shields would “make noise.”

Griffin appears in a photo posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed.

Griffin tells photographer Tyler Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration.

She described the project as an “artsy fartsy statement” on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.

Publicists for Griffin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. A message sent to Shields through his website was not immediately returned.

