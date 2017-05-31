Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Chris Stapleton postponing shows for next 3 weeks

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Stapleton is postponing his concerts for the next three weeks.

The Grammy-winning country singer didn’t say why he was cancelling shows, but posted on his website Wednesday that “the next three weeks of ‘The All-American Road Show’ have been postponed.”

The statement said Stapleton apologizes “for any inconvenience this may cause. Hold on to your tickets for now, and stay tuned for updates.”

Stapleton will also be cancelling his June 11 at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

