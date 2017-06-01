Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
NBC's Megyn Kelly lands Putin interview for newsmagazine

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Megyn Kelly has landed an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the premiere of her NBC newsmagazine Sunday.

She announced the big “get” on Thursday’s “Today” show. She’s already in Russia to moderate a discussion featuring Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the interview will take place afterward. They’ve been working to land the interview since Kelly agreed to serve on the panel.

Kelly left Fox News Channel for her job at NBC News, where she will also host a morning talk show starting in September.

In the best competitive tradition, “CBS This Morning” on Thursday aired a portion of a Putin interview conducted by filmmaker Oliver Stone. Corporate sister Showtime is airing four shows featuring Stone’s interviews with Putin starting June 12.

