Netflix cancels sci-fi series 'Sense 8' after 2 seasons

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix has canceled its sci-fi series “Sense 8” after two seasons.

Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland confirmed the cancellation in a statement Thursday.

The show followed eight people from various global backgrounds who gained a sudden ability to mentally communicate with one another.

Holland wrote that the show’s story, which shot episodes in 13 countries, its cast and crew reflected a diverse global community. The Emmy-nominated series also notably cast LGBT actors in leading roles.

The second season was released last month.

The news comes just a week after Netflix canceled “The Get Down.” The musical drama from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann focused on the rise of hip-hop in the ’70s.

