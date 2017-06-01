Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Reynolds, Fisher collectibles up for auction, home for sale

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The hillside estate where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived is being sold, and their personal effects are hitting the auction block.

The Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday that it will sell more than 1,500 items that belonged to the two actresses, who died in December. The real estate firm Williams & Williams Estates is handling the property sale.

The Fisher-Reynolds estate sits on 3 acres in Beverly Hills, California, and includes a swimming pool, tennis court and guesthouse.

Among the items set to be sold at auction in September are stage-worn costumes and “Star Wars” memorabilia, including a life-size C-3PO and bronze Yoda statue.

Portions of the auction proceeds will benefit The Thalians, a mental health charity that Reynolds co-founded.

