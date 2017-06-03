HBO says it won't re-air Bill Maher's use of a racial slur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO says it will not re-air portions of segment in which Bill Maher uttered a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator.

The network said in a statement Saturday that Maher’s use of a slur to refer to himself as a house slave was inexcusable and tasteless. The network said it would remove the content from future airings of the Friday episode of the “Real Time with Bill Maher” show.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska when he used the slur.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

Activists including the Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher, and it remained a top-ranked topic on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

