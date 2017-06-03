Marcus Mumford added to Manchester benefit concert lineup

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert Sunday.

Show organizers announced Saturday that the British-American frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England.

Proceeds from the show, which will broadcast live across the globe, will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast. The concert will also be broadcast on more than 130 iHeartRadio stations, and streamed online by MTV.

