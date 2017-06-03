Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

'SNL' star surprised by reaction to Boston racism comment

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che (CHAY) says he was surprised by the reaction to comments he made on the show in February, when he called Boston the “most racist city” he has ever visited.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rnajTP ) that the comedian and co-anchor of “Weekend Update” told an audience at the Wilbur Theatre on Friday in Boston that people were upset by the comments, adding that “when I say ‘people,’ I mean ‘white guys.'”

Che, who often jokes about President Donald Trump on the NBC show, told a Boston University audience in March that he never apologizes for language or controversial statements because he’s “just trying to be more presidential.”

This story has been corrected to show Che’s comment on apologies was made to a Boston University audience, not the Wilbur Theatre audience.

