New Twain House director says museum is “nexus for writers”



AP Photo/Dave Collins

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The new executive director of the Mark Twain House & Museum in Connecticut is an experienced museum and historic preservation administrator.

Pieter Roos (PEE’-ter RUHS) starts his new job July 5 at the historic home in Hartford, where the famous American author lived for about 20 years.

Roos said the subject material of the museum – the legendary writer – is like no other.

He says he sees the Mark Twain House & Museum has a “nexus for American writers.” He calls it one of the “finest historical house museums” in the United States.

The museum’s board president says Roos was chosen as director for his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm.

Comments

comments