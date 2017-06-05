Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/John Raoux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to “Monday Night Football” six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama.

ESPN executive Stephanie Druley tells USA Today Network-Tennessee that a new version of Williams’ longtime “MNF” theme and its “are you ready for some football” catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game – a Sept. 11 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

USA Today reports Williams filmed a new show opener in Nashville on Sunday.

ESPN dropped Williams in 2011 after he compared Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Druley says she’s not concerned about any backlash. ESPN didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company