Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — “MTV Beach House” is returning to the New Jersey shore.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2rC3ITM ) reports taping will take place for less than a week at a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.

“MTV Beach House” is more about music, and not the drama associated with the “Jersey Shore” reality show taped in Seaside Heights, which debuted in 2009.

It will be hosted by Nessa, Cody Christian and Chico Bean. An MTV spokesman says no one from MTV or the production company will be living at the house.

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company