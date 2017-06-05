Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Raf Simons wins both top fashion honors at CFDA awards

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Raf Simons has won both top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday’s ceremony.

Fashion’s glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to honor feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards, and actress Janelle Monae for their efforts toward women’s equality. The three were presented the Board of Director’s Special Tribute.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening’s presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company