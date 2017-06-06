Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Banksy withdraws art-for-votes offer in UK election

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — Street artist Banksy has rescinded his offer of a free artwork to voters who oppose the Conservatives in Britain’s election, after being warned it breached electoral rules.

The artist had offered prints of a new limited-edition artwork to voters in Conservative-held seats around his hometown of Bristol in southwest England.

On Tuesday he posted a message on his website headed “product recall.” It said he had been warned by electoral authorities that the offer “will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been cancelled.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that it is a criminal offence “for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting.”

Britain’s election is Thursday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company