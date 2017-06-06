Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cyndi Lauper to help turn 'Working Girl' film into a musical

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1980s movie that starred Melanie Griffith as a secretary who breaks out of the typing pool is heading to the stage as a musical. Cyndi Lauper will write the songs for the “Working Girl” adaptation.

Producers Fox Stage Productions and Aged In Wood Productions said Tuesday they’ll adapt the Mike Nichols-directed film for Broadway, with “Kinky Boots” composer Lauper teaming up with “New Girl” writer and “Tigers Be Still” playwright Kim Rosenstock on the story.

A production timeline will be announced later.

Griffith starred in the 1988 film as a shrewd, ambitious secretary who uses tricks worthy of the CIA to climb to the top of the corporate ladder. Sigourney Weaver played her boss. Harrison Ford was her love interest.

Others who had roles include Joan Cusack, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Olympia Dukakis and David Duchovny.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company