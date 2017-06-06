Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jerrod Carmichael's 'Carmichael Show' is a 'Family' affair

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The co-creator and star of “The Carmichael Show” considers Norman Lear his text buddy.

Jerrod Carmichael’s show has been compared to Lear’s 1970s classic “All in the Family” for tackling such serious subjects as sexism, racism and sexuality.

The 30-year-old Carmichael said he and the 94-year-old Lear connect because they “don’t mind making people a little angry.” But they always want to make people laugh.

The third season of NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” began last week.

