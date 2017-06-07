Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on 25th anniversary

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
AP Photo/Stuart Ramson

NEW YORK (AP) — Supermodel Iman has paid tribute to late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

Iman posted a photo of Bowie kissing her forehead on Twitter on Tuesday. The post included the words, “I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again.” She tweeted, “June 6th #BowieForever,” with the picture.

Bowie and Iman officially married in Switzerland in April 1992, but held a church ceremony in Italy on June 6 of that year. They had one daughter together, who’s now 16.

Bowie died last year at 69, following a battle with cancer.

