Jerry Seinfeld says 'no thanks' to hug from Kesha

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger and he let Kesha know it before a star-studded charity event in Washington earlier this week.

Video shows Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.”

Kesha quickly walked away while Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter he “didn’t know who that was.” He said that he wished her the best after being told it was Kesha.

The singer didn’t seem too upset about the encounter, posting on Twitter on Tuesday that she has “lots to smile about.”

