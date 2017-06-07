Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly didn't know her stuff with Putin

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Film director Oliver Stone, whose series of conversations with Vladimir Putin airs next week on Showtime, says he watched Megyn Kelly interview the Russian president on NBC and concluded that “he knew his stuff and she didn’t.”

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim shot back that no one at NBC is interested in Stone’s thoughts on journalism.

And by the way, Oppenheim added, “Please let him know I don’t think he’s made a decent movie since the early ’90s.”

Kelly interviewed Putin for the debut of her newsmagazine on Sunday. Stone’s conversations air over four hours on Showtime next week.

