Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

– Video of the year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

– Male video of the year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

– Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

– Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

– Group video of the year: Little Big Town, “Better Man”

– Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

– Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

– CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” (from “CMT Crossroads”)

– Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban

