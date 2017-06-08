Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Chris Webber finally a dad after 'many years of trying'

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Retired NBA star Chris Webber has become a dad after what he says was “many years of trying.”

Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered “more than a few heartbreaks” on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait.

Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, “7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when ‘they’ tell you it’s impossible.”

The couple didn’t say when the babies were born.

Webber played for the Sacramento Kings and four other teams over a 15-year NBA career.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company