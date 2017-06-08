Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Drake; $1,959,318; $90.37.

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,391,503; $88.62.

3. Bon Jovi; $1,389,061; $87.24.

4. Elton John ; $1,289,990; $101.74.

5. The Weeknd; $1,263,162; $71.38.

6. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.

7. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,083,830; $86.98.

8. John Mayer; $1,047,122; $76.00.

9. Iron Maiden; $992,591; $71.07.

10. Eric Church; $904,531; $60.92.

11. Ariana Grande; $868,743; $74.71.

12. Stevie Nicks; $843,404; $94.60.

13. Kings Of Leon; $727,654; $63.74.

14. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.

15. Green Day; $692,317; $60.08.

16. Journey; $662,910; $86.64.

17. Chance The Rapper; $644,252; $55.32.

18. Jerry Seinfeld; $562,301; $97.48.

19. Twenty One Pilots; $551,599; $48.16.

20. Jack Whitehall; $539,652; $40.01.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company