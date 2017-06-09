Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aziz Ansari says he knew he couldn’t be the only storyteller in season two of “Master of None” if the show was going to continue its success.

The Emmy-winning writer-comedian encouraged his cast and crew to tell their own stories for the Netflix series. The result is a second season that explores unique plots and characters, including an episode entirely in black-and-white and another featuring eight minutes of silence.

The “Thanksgiving” episode is also receiving acclaim for its portrayal of actress Lena Waithe’s character coming out to her family as a lesbian.

Waithe co- wrote the episode and says her own experience coming out was not easy. But she says it helped to have Ansari’s support, who encouraged her to write the scenes in a fun but honest way.

