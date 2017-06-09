Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

CNN dumps Reza Aslan after Trump tweet

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has dumped author Reza Aslan less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet.

The network, in a statement on Friday, said it was not continuing with a second season of Aslan’s series, “Believers,” which premiered last year and discussed different religions.

Aslan had tweeted about Trump that “this piece of s— is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Aslan later apologized “for my choice of words.” That wasn’t enough for CNN, which last week cut ties with comedian Kathy Griffin when she was photographed with a depiction of Trump’s severed head.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company