Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. has a book deal

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr. is working on his first book, one he hopes inspires young people.

The Tony Award-winning performer has a deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. Odom plans to organize the narrative like a commencement speech as he outlines the setbacks and rejections that preceded his success.

Odom, who left “Hamilton” a year ago, played Aaron Burr in the celebrated show and won a Tony in 2016 for best lead actor in a musical. His other credits include the TV shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI: Miami” and the album “Leslie Odom Jr.”

Feiwel is an imprint of Macmillan.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company