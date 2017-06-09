Moschino bets on casino chic with Vegas-themed runway show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Scott, creative director of the fashion house Moschino, presented a splashy Las Vegas-themed collection in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell walked a catwalk lined with bright neon signs to slot-machine sound effects and Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas” at the MADE Fashion Festival.

Betty Boop and pinup girl appliques adorned sweaters and coats; hot rod flames decorated leotards and blazers; and sequins ran wild on everything from pastel suiting to men’s Speedos.

