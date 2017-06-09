Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Noted architect charged with child porn probation violation

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A well-known New York architect who designed homes for celebrities in the Hamptons and elsewhere has been charged with violating probation in a child pornography case.

Authorities say Jay Lockett Sears was charged Thursday with having several bags of child pornography at his Long Island home during a recent visit by a probation officer.

Sears had been convicted of possessing child pornography and was sentenced in 2014 to three weeks in jail and five years’ supervised release.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2r318p5 ) reports Sears was not required to enter a plea on the latest charge.

The 78-year-old was arraigned in a hospital, although it wasn’t immediately clear why.

Sears’ public defender declined to comment.

Sears is credited with designing homes for celebrities including Clint Eastwood, Michael J. Fox, and Susan Lucci.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

