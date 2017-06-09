Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. was released from a Seoul hospital Friday after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

His medical setback came after he was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last year before he entered the country’s police force to serve his mandatory military service. The drug is illegal in South Korea and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly suspended him.

T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, told reporters he was “sorry” as he left the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a white mask.

T.O.P. is a member of the boy band Big Bang, which has a large following in Asia.

Most able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve about two years in the military as the country maintains a large force in the face of potential conflict with North Korea.

