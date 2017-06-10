Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. festival appearance

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — U2 turned their first headlining appearance at a U.S. music festival into Bono-roo.

The Irish rockers performed a two hour-set on Friday night at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, as a part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning “The Joshua Tree” album.

They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including “One” and “Beautiful Day,” as an encore to tens of thousands of music fans.

Toward the end of the performance, lead singer Bono asked if they had made a mistake in not coming to the festival sooner, and later added, “Thanks for naming it after me.”

