Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

BERLIN (AP) — A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year’s documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

—-

http://www.documenta14.de/en/

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company