Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

'The Grand Tour' host Richard Hammond injured in car crash

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
AP Photo
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

GENEVA (AP) — Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon’s car-themed TV show “The Grand Tour,” escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.

Program-makers said Hammond was airlifted to hospital with a fractured knee. The Rimac Concept One electric supercar was reduced to a twisted, blackened mess after it crashed and caught fire.

The program said in a statement that Hammond crashed after completing a climb of Hemburg Hill in the east of the alpine country.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames,” it said. “He was flown by air ambulance to hospital in St. Gallen to be checked over, revealing a fracture to his knee.”

The show said no one else was involved, and the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Hammond, 47, hosts the adrenaline-fueled automotive show with Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The trio are the former hosts of the BBC program “Top Gear.”

Clarkson tweeted that “it was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK.”

In 2006, Hammond suffered a brain injury when he crashed in a rocket-powered dragster while filming “Top Gear.” He had been attempting to break the British land speed record at an airfield when the vehicle veered of the track, tumbled over and plowed into the grass.

He recovered and returned to the show a few months later.

Hammond and May left “Top Gear” after Clarkson was fired for punching a producer in a dustup during filming. The trio signed with Amazon for “The Grand Tour,” which is filming its second season.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company