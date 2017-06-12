Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Auerbach taps veteran acts in Nashville for solo album

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The recording of Dan Auerbach’s new solo album was so magical he wanted to film the process, which included him collaborating with some of the most veteran session musicians of all-time.

But Auerbach also felt he needed to keep his recipe safe. Said Auerbach: “We filmed it, but I didn’t like it. I mean, I don’t like to give up my secret sauce.”

“Waiting On a Song” was recorded last summer in Auerbach’s studio in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring musicians like Rock & Hall of Famer Duane Eddy, 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas and Johnny Cash’s former bass player Dave Roe.

The Black Keys leader and producer approached songwriting differently this time around, adopting the normal style in Nashville.

