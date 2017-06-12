Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fired Fox executive calls lawsuit against her a 'money grab'

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A former financial executive at Fox News Channel says a racial discrimination lawsuit against her is “nothing more than a meritless and reprehensible money grab.”

Lawyers for Judith Slater, who ran the accounting department at the network but was fired earlier this year when some employees alleged she ran a racially hostile environment, said in court papers filed Monday that their client sometimes used humor to lessen pressure at work.

Slater said that the main plaintiffs in the case – Tichaona Brown, Tabrese Wright and Monica Douglas – were trying to turn reality upside down by portraying a friendly relationship as hostile. In the original lawsuit, Slater was accused of racial hostility over several years, including discussing her physical fear of black people and mocking the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Monday’s motion said Brown and Douglas “regularly mocked Slater for her reserved appearance, her lack of knowledge about contemporary culture and the way she danced.”

Douglas Wigdor, lawyer for the accusers, noted that Fox itself had referred to Slater’s behavior as abhorrent.

“Any attempt to walk back that characterization and suggest that our clients were willing participants in this racist behavior is a classic and transparent attempt to somehow blame the victim,” he said.

Several other former and present Fox employees have joined in the lawsuit. Monday’s motion argues that two of the people should be dropped from the case.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company