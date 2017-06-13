Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, New Edition to perform at BET Awards

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and New Edition have been added as performers at this month’s BET Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Post Malone and Roman GianArthur would join previously announced performers Bruno Mars, Migos and Future on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Other set to hit the stage include Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Jessie Reyez. “Saturday Night Live” comic Leslie Jones will be host.

Presenters include Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Trevor Noah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, is nominated for seven awards, while Mars is up for five.

New Edition, who had success with their BET biopic this year, will receive the lifetime achievement award. Chance the Rapper will earn the humanitarian award.

