Julia Stiles, fiance Preston Cook, expecting first child

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston Cook.

Stiles representative Annick Muller confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press on Tuesday but didn’t offer any word on a due date.

The 36-year-old actress is in London promoting her new TV show, “Riviera.” The host of a London radio show tweeted a picture of Stiles cradling her belly on Monday.

Stiles announced her engagement to Cook with an Instagram post in early January 2016.

