Latin Grammys to announce nominees in Sept.; show airs Nov.

NEW YORK (AP) — The nominees for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will be announced on Sept. 20 and the awards will be handed out on Nov. 16.

The Latin Recording Academy made the announcements Tuesday. The 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The organization also says that on Nov. 15 it will honor its annual Person of the Year, lifetime achievement recipients and trustees award winners.

Singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel won last year’s album of the year posthumously (he died months before the show). Carlos Vives and Shakira won record and song of the year for “La Bicicleta.”

