Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NBC's Brokaw challenges journalists to expose fake news

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News’ elder statesman Tom Brokaw is challenging fellow journalists to write more about the scourge of “fake news.”

The newsman said he has a close friend who believes blatantly false stories even though Brokaw demonstrates to him that they’re not true. The 77-year-old Brokaw, longtime anchor at NBC’s “Nightly News” before stepping down in 2004, accepted an award from Syracuse University on Tuesday.

Brokaw says the amount of false stories in the news ecosystem doesn’t get enough attention.

He said the lesson of the last election for journalists is too many were covering the story from the top down instead of the bottom up – meaning they need to get out in the country and find out what people are thinking.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company