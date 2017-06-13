Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
'The Daily Show' is unveiling the Trump Twitter Library

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Daily Show” is unveiling the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library this weekend.

The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday. It will feature some of the president’s better known one-shots, organized around such categories as “SAD! A Retrospective” and “The Commander-In-Tweet.” The “Daily Show” will highlight Trump’s insults and contradictions and allow “verified survivors” to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.

The exhibit runs Friday through Sunday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

