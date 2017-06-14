Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Homeless, but not voiceless, at Carnegie Hall

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — They’re homeless, but a group of men and women from Texas has made it to Carnegie Hall.

The storied New York City concert hall is the venue Wednesday evening for a performance by the Dallas Street Choir, all singers recruited from urban streets and homeless shelters that have been performing since 2015.

About 20 members of the choir were to be joined by 17 residents of a Manhattan homeless shelter.

Concert proceeds benefit homeless services charities.

Dallas Street Choir conductor Jonathan Palant has also brought in some world-class musical luminaries for the performance. They include mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, soprano Harolyn Blackwell and composers Jake Heggie and Stephen Schwartz.

Carnegie Hall archivist Gino Francesconi says it is the first time the hall has featured a musical ensemble of homeless performers.

