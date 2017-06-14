Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Netflix theater debate hits S. Korea as 'Okja' boycott looms

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has an answer to where the controversy over the theatrical releases of Netflix movies started: his cinematic ambition.

Bong said Wednesday that while Netflix never pushed for the theatrical release of his “Okja,” he did so people could see it on the big screen. The controversy has hit home in South Korea, where the top three movie chains are refusing the film’s simultaneous theatrical and Netflix debuts.

“Okja” was one of two Netflix titles that competed at the Cannes Film Festival last month. But after an outcry from French exhibitors, Cannes changed its rules so only theatrically released films are accepted.

Bong said Cannes should have sorted out the rule before inviting “Okja.” He said directors are too busy making films to study French law.

