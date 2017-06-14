Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Soup Nazi-inspired company files for bankruptcy

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York company that sells soup from the recipes of the chef who was the real-life model of the Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld” has filed for bankruptcy.

The filing from Soupman Inc. comes less than a month after its chief financial officer was arrested on charges of cheating the government out of employment-related taxes. The CFO has pleaded not guilty.

Soupman Inc. is based in Staten Island and sells soups made from the recipes of Al Yeganeh. He and his New York soup stand were the inspiration for the “Seinfeld” character, with the catchphrase “No soup for you!”

The company said Tuesday it needs to seek bankruptcy protection in part because of “recent company developments” but store shelves will continue to carry its products including lobster bisque and mulligatawny.

