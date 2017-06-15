Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
CNN chief: Alex Jones interview worthy, but NBC mishandled

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Some top people at CNN are coming to Megyn Kelly’s defense. The NBC News personality has been the subject of criticism for interviewing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has questioned whether the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012 was a hoax.

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker says Jones is a worthy news subject because he has President Donald Trump’s ear. But Zucker says NBC brought on some of the backlash by releasing a portion of the interview where it wasn’t clear whether Kelly had questioned Jones sharply enough.

The interview airs Sunday.

CNN “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota says whoever interviews Jones needs to be prosecutorial.

NBC had no comment. Zucker’s comments are touchy there, since he used to run NBC Universal.

