Bob Seger catalog now available for streaming

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Seger is finally letting you stream his music.

The 72-year-old singer announced Friday that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.” His albums will also stream on iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio.

Seger was one of the few artists who would not allow his music to be streamed. It wasn’t immediately known what led to the change.

Seger, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, announced this month that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio.

