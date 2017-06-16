Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Music Review: 4 years later, Lorde still a royal singer

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorde, “Melodrama” (Republic)

Grammy-winning New Zealander Lorde created “Royals” and the rest of her debut album in her teen years. Now, at 20, she’s back with a sophomore release just as exceptional, and with a growing sound.

“Melodrama” finds Lorde partnering with Jack Antonoff, the fun. guitarist and songwriter-producer who worked on Taylor Swift’s “1989.” He helps Lorde expand her sound on the new album, keeping what was best about 2013’s moody “Heroine,” with a few extra layers.

Tracks like “Liability” and “Writer In the Dark” are beautiful tunes, highlighted by the piano, that showcase Lorde’s overall growth – sonically, vocally and lyrically. “Sober” and “Supercut” are beat-laden winners; “Hard Feelings/Loveless” is revealing; and “Sober II (Melodrama)” is eerie and epic.

This 11-track set is as grand as Lorde’s name.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company