Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Yoko Ono, a co-producer on 'Imagine,' gets writing credit

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Yoko Ono, who was previously credited as a co-producer on John Lennon’s “Imagine,” will earn a co-writing credit on the 1971 song.

David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, said Wednesday at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on the song 48 years after its release.

“Imagine” received the Centennial Song Award at the annual event by the organization. Israelite told Variety that the process of officially getting Ono the credit is underway.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked “Imagine” at No. 3 on its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company