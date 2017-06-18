Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Reports swirl about Beyonce's twins, but no confirmation yet

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again?

Mum’s the word from the parents and their reps, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival.

Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.

They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

Representatives declined to comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company