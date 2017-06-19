Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highlight design on wheels

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Car enthusiasts now have their pick of destinations to get their fix while visiting Newport, with two car museums featuring classic and rare cars, the newest having opened just this month.

The Audrain (AW-drane) Automobile Museum and the Newport Car Museum both place a strong emphasis on design and display the cars as works of art.

The museums fit right in to the spirit of Newport, a resort destination known for its mansions, folk and jazz festivals and beaches. Wealthy families have summered here for generations – bringing with them their cars.

The Audrain, which opened in 2014, is located next to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Newport Car Museum opened June 1 and is actually in neighboring Portsmouth, a short drive from the attractions of Newport.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company