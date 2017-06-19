Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jay Z's new album '4:44' to drop June 30 on Tidal

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Z’s new album will be released June 30 and will be available only to users of the music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.

Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday along with a 30-second black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album’s songs, featuring “Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali. The new album is called “4:44.”

Tidal was launched in 2015. It is co-owned by Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Kanye West and other artists. Earlier this year, Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in the service, which has more than 48 million songs and some 175,000 videos.

The new album is Jay Z’s first CD since “Magna Carta Holy Grail” in 2013. It will be available to new and existing Sprint customers who sign up for Tidal.

