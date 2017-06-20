Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
CBS renews full daytime lineup; 3 more years for 'Restless'

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The drama will keep churning on daytime TV’s “The Young and the Restless” through at least 2020.

CBS said it has renewed the soap opera for three more seasons. “The Young and the Restless” debuted in 1973.

The network said Tuesday it will bring back its full top-rated daytime line-up for the 2017-18 season.

That includes “Let’s Make a Deal” with host Wayne Brady; “The Talk” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Also returning is “The Price is Right,” which CBS renewed for two seasons. Drew Carey hosts the game show.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” had previously been renewed through next season. It debuted in 1987.

