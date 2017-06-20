Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police searching for $40K violin left at train station

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are seeking help identifying a woman who took a $40,000 violin accidentally left behind by its owner at a Boston train station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say the violin was lost June 10 at South Station.

Superintendent Richard Sullivan says the owner had been waiting for a train and put her stuff down. She forgot the instrument and jumped on the train, then later realized she didn’t have it with her.

Police say another woman “took possession of the violin,” and it hasn’t yet been located.

Sullivan says police aren’t seeking charges against the woman and just want her to return the violin. A picture of the woman is posted on the transit police department’s website.

