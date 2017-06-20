Star Wars' Han Solo spinoff film loses directors

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s been a disturbance in the force and the young Han Solo film is suddenly without a director. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Tuesday that the Star Wars spinoff is parting ways with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller due to different creative visions on the film.

Kennedy said a new director would be announced soon.

Lord and Miller had been filming the untitled project in London since January 2017 with stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. The supporting cast includes Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

